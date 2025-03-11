Historic $40M gift establishes Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing at USF, solidifying Tampa Bay as “Cyber Bay”

Arnie Bellini

In a bold move to position Tampa as a global leader in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the University of South Florida (USF) today announced a record-setting $40 million gift to establish the Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing. This transformational investment—the largest in USF’s nearly 70-year history—marks the first named college in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to the convergence of AI and cybersecurity.

The gift from Arnie and Lauren Bellini comes at a critical juncture, as the United States faces an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks, AI-driven threats, and global competition in digital security. The new Bellini College will directly address the nation’s urgent cybersecurity workforce shortage while equipping America’s digital defenses against the rapidly evolving threats of the AI era.

“The future of warfare, economic power, and national security is digital. Cyberattacks are the new missiles, and AI is the arms race of our time. Right now, America is under siege in cyberspace every nanosecond of every day. We are failing to produce the talent and technology needed to defend ourselves. That changes today. Tampa and USF are stepping up to lead the charge in securing our nation’s future.” Arnie Bellini

Tampa: America’s Emerging Cyber Capital

Positioned at the intersection of technology, military defense, and global commerce, Tampa is uniquely poised to become the nation’s cybersecurity capital, “Cyber Bay.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base makes Tampa a critical hub for military cyber operations.

The Florida Center for Cybersecurity at USF is already a leader in state and federal cyber initiatives.

More than 25% of Florida’s tech jobs are based in Tampa, including the headquarters or major offices of cybersecurity giants like KnowBe4, ReliaQuest, Rapid7, and ConnectSecure.

“This investment cements Tampa as a global powerhouse for AI and cybersecurity innovation,” said USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford. “USF is leading the way in training the next generation of cyber warriors and AI pioneers. The Bellini College will drive the talent pipeline that fuels our national security and economic growth.”

Addressing America’s Critical Cybersecurity Workforce Gap

Cybercrime cost the U.S. over $12 billion in 2023 alone, according to the FBI, yet the country faces a massive shortage of cybersecurity professionals—with over 700,000 unfilled cyber jobs today.

With the opening of the Bellini College in Fall 2025, USF will dramatically expand access to state-of-the-art AI and cybersecurity training, producing thousands of highly skilled professionals prepared to defend businesses, institutions, and government agencies from cyber threats.

“We are at a pivotal moment in history where AI and cybersecurity must evolve together,” said USF President Rhea Law. “This college will produce the talent and innovation needed to meet the escalating challenges of the digital era. We are proud to stand alongside the Bellinis in shaping the future of AI and cybersecurity.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Approach: AI and Cybersecurity Together

Unlike traditional cybersecurity programs, the Bellini College will uniquely pair AI and cybersecurity in an integrated approach, recognizing that AI is both the greatest enabler and greatest threat in the cyber landscape.

“America cannot afford to be reactive—we must be proactive,” said Arnie Bellini. “Cybercriminals and rogue nation-states are already deploying AI-driven cyberattacks at an alarming scale. The Bellini College will train the cyber warriors of tomorrow to outthink, outmaneuver, and out-innovate these threats.”

The college will offer:

Undergraduate and graduate degree programs that fuse AI and cybersecurity into real-world applications.

AI-driven research to develop next-generation cybersecurity solutions.

Strategic partnerships with government agencies, defense contractors, and Fortune 500 companies.

A focus on ethical AI implementation and responsible digital governance.

“This initiative will be a game-changer for industry, government, and academia,” said USF Provost Prasant Mohapatra. “By integrating AI and cybersecurity in one college, USF is creating a national model for preparing leaders in this rapidly evolving field.”

Building on a Legacy of Innovation and Economic Growth

“Lauren and I are committed to ensuring Tampa doesn’t just keep up with the AI revolution – we lead it. This college is just the beginning. The future of cybersecurity, AI and digital defense will be built right here in Cyber Bay.” – Arnie Bellini

This historic investment follows the Bellinis’ $11 million gift to establish the Bellini Center for Talent Development at USF’s Muma College of Business, which has successfully equipped students with the professional and technical skills needed to enter the workforce.

As a tech entrepreneur and investor, Arnie Bellini built ConnectWise into a billion-dollar cybersecurity and IT services leader before its 2019 sale, which helped catalyze Tampa’s tech boom. Today, as CEO of Bellini Capital, he continues to champion Florida’s transformation into a global technology powerhouse.

In a drive to raise an additional $10 million, Bellini has agreed to match every dollar donated to the college up to $5 million.

“It has been an incredible honor working with Arnie and Lauren as they made this historic investment, which is a powerful demonstration of their belief in USF’s mission,” said USF Foundation CEO Jay Stroman. “I am inspired by their generosity and desire to encourage other business leaders and philanthropists to join them in supporting this vital college.